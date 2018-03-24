The video will start in 8 Cancel

Fulham star Oliver Norwood has been named in the Northern Ireland team to face South Korea this afternoon.

The midfielder, who is on loan from Brighton, has been a key part Slavisa Jokanovic's squad as he looks to secure promotion to the Premier League, and his form has been rewarded with a start for the Green and White army

(Image: Charles McQuillan/Getty Images)

QPR are also well represented with two players being named on Michael O'Neill's bench.

Striker Conor Washington is one star named in reserve, while 20-year-old Paul Smyth has also been named in the match-day squad after being promoted from the under-21 squad.

