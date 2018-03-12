The video will start in 8 Cancel

QPR's Conor Washington and Fulham's Oliver Norwood have both been named in the Northern Ireland squad to take on South Korea.

It's been a year since Washington scored his first competitive goal in Northern Irish colours during the 2-0 victory over Norway in March of last year and the first time the squad have got together since losing out in the World Cup play-offs.

Washington has made ten appearances for his country while Norwood has made 52, and both will be hoping to add to that when they take on South Korea on Saturday March 24.

Norwood hasn't featured regularly for his side since the return of captain Tom Cairney, while Washington has only scored six times for QPR this season - the last coming in a 2-1 defeat to Wolves in February.

