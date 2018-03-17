The video will start in 8 Cancel

QPR have made one change for their west London derby clash with Fulham.

The switch is enforced, as midfielder Josh Scowen misses out with suspected appendicitis.

He is replaced by Luke Freeman, who missed the Villa clash as a precaution due to sitting on nine booking for the season.

Elsewhere, Paul Smyth returns to the match-day squad.

The youngster missed the trip to Villa Park with a toe injury, and has a place on the bench alongside Conor Washington and Bright Osayi Samuel.

QPR team: Smithies, Furlong, Onuoha, Lynch, Bidwell, Wszolek, Luongo, Freeman, Manning, Eze, Smith.

Subs: Ingram, Cousins, Washington, Baptiste, Perch, Osayi-Samuel, Smyth.

