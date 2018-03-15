The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

It was a victory which will certainly live long in the memory of the QPR fans; but attention must now turn to an even bigger test.

As well as it being a west London derby, the Hoops face the in-form team in the Championship, with Fulham on a run of 15 games without a league defeat.

It's a daunting prospect for Ian Holloway's side.

(Image: Getty)

They will, however, be buoyant after Tuesday night's win at Villa Park, which poses the question; should Ollie stick with the same XI who defeated Villa?

The introduction of Ryan Manning and Pawel Wszolek certainly made QPR a well-balance unit, with the Hoops very much in control of the clash with the promotion-contenders.

The result barely looked in doubt, and I'm sure Ollie may be tempted to stick with that tried and tested formula.

Of course, this would mean leaving out Jack Robinson, Luke Freeman and Paul Smyth, all of whom have been impressive for QPR this season.

Two other players who can be added back into the mix are Jamie Mackie and Idrissa Sylla.

While the game at Craven Cottage may come too soon, I'm sure they'll be in Ollie's thoughts after returning to action for the under-23s in Monday's draw with Millwall at Loftus Road.

Holloway certainly has a lot of decision to make; but who would YOU choose to start against the noisy neighbours?

Have a go of our team selector tool and be sure to share your starting XIs on Twitter and Facebook!

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can even set it to receive push notifications for all the breaking news in your area

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android now.