Ian Holloway has made just one change for this afternoon's west London derby against Fulham.

Josh Scowen misses out with suspected appendicitis, and is replaced by Luke Freeman.

Freeman was named on the bench against Aston Villa as a precaution to avoid a two-match suspension for reaching 10 bookings, but he returns to the Hoops XI this afternoon.

Paul Smyth is also named in the squad, while Conor Washington and Bright Osayi-Samuel are also named.

