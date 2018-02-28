The capital's biggest football stars are set to be in attendance at the London Football Awards on Thursday night.
A number of football legends, both past & present, are set to be in attendance as players from Premier League sides Chelsea, Arsenal, Tottenham and West Ham join the likes of QPR, Fulham and Brentford in the Championship to celebrate the best sporting achievements in the capital.
A number of our club's have stars who nominated, including the likes of QPR's Alex Smithies and Brentford trio Dan Bentley, Josh Clarke and Romaine Sawyers.
However, all eyes are set to be on Fulham wonderkid Ryan Sessegnon for both EFL Player of the Year and Young Player of the Year.
You can view the full list of nominees below.
Premier League Player of the Year
(sponsored by Toscafund)
César Azpilicueta – Chelsea
Christian Eriksen – Tottenham Hotspur
Harry Kane – Tottenham Hotspur
Heung-Min Son – Tottenham Hotspur
Wilfried Zaha – Crystal Palace
Manager of the Year
(sponsored by Football Manager)
Emma Hayes – Chelsea Ladies
Roy Hodgson – Crystal Palace
Slaviša Jokanović – Fulham
Neil Harris – Millwall
Mauricio Pochettino – Tottenham Hotspur
EFL Player of the Year
Josh Clarke – Brentford
George Saville – Millwall
Romaine Sawyers – Brentford
Ryan Sessegnon – Fulham
Alex Smithies – Queens Park Rangers
Goalkeeper of the Year
Adrián – West Ham United
Daniel Bentley – Brentford
Thibaut Courtois – Chelsea
Heurelho Gomes – Watford
Hugo Lloris – Tottenham Hotspur
Women’s Player of the Year
(sponsored by Coutts)
Millie Bright – Chelsea Ladies
Danielle Carter – Arsenal Women
Katie Chapman – Chelsea Ladies
Fran Kirby – Chelsea Ladies
Jordan Nobbs – Arsenal Women
Young Player of the Year (under-23)
(sponsored by Zeus)
Andreas Christensen – Chelsea
Ainsley Maitland-Niles – Arsenal
Davinson Sánchez – Tottenham Hotspur
Ryan Sessegnon – Fulham
Harry Winks – Tottenham Hotspur
Community Project of the Year
(sponsored by the FA)
AFC Wimbledon Foundation – AFC Wimbledon Women and Girls
Brentford Community Sports Trust – The Fearless Foundation’s Journalism Project
QPR in the Community Trust – #Game4Grenfell
