The capital's biggest football stars are set to be in attendance at the London Football Awards on Thursday night.

A number of football legends, both past & present, are set to be in attendance as players from Premier League sides Chelsea, Arsenal, Tottenham and West Ham join the likes of QPR, Fulham and Brentford in the Championship to celebrate the best sporting achievements in the capital.

A number of our club's have stars who nominated, including the likes of QPR's Alex Smithies and Brentford trio Dan Bentley, Josh Clarke and Romaine Sawyers.

However, all eyes are set to be on Fulham wonderkid Ryan Sessegnon for both EFL Player of the Year and Young Player of the Year.

You can view the full list of nominees below.

Premier League Player of the Year

(sponsored by Toscafund)

César Azpilicueta – Chelsea

Christian Eriksen – Tottenham Hotspur

Harry Kane – Tottenham Hotspur

Heung-Min Son – Tottenham Hotspur

Wilfried Zaha – Crystal Palace

Manager of the Year

(sponsored by Football Manager)

Emma Hayes – Chelsea Ladies

Roy Hodgson – Crystal Palace

Slaviša Jokanović – Fulham

Neil Harris – Millwall

Mauricio Pochettino – Tottenham Hotspur

EFL Player of the Year

Josh Clarke – Brentford

George Saville – Millwall

Romaine Sawyers – Brentford

Ryan Sessegnon – Fulham

Alex Smithies – Queens Park Rangers

Goalkeeper of the Year

Adrián – West Ham United

Daniel Bentley – Brentford

Thibaut Courtois – Chelsea

Heurelho Gomes – Watford

Hugo Lloris – Tottenham Hotspur

Women’s Player of the Year

(sponsored by Coutts)

Millie Bright – Chelsea Ladies

Danielle Carter – Arsenal Women

Katie Chapman – Chelsea Ladies

Fran Kirby – Chelsea Ladies

Jordan Nobbs – Arsenal Women

Young Player of the Year (under-23)

(sponsored by Zeus)

Andreas Christensen – Chelsea

Ainsley Maitland-Niles – Arsenal

Davinson Sánchez – Tottenham Hotspur

Ryan Sessegnon – Fulham

Harry Winks – Tottenham Hotspur

Community Project of the Year

(sponsored by the FA)

AFC Wimbledon Foundation – AFC Wimbledon Women and Girls

Brentford Community Sports Trust – The Fearless Foundation’s Journalism Project

QPR in the Community Trust – #Game4Grenfell

