QPR have taken Birmingham City youngster Wes McDonald on trial.

The 20-year-old attacking midfielder, who started his career at Fulham, joined the Blues in December 2013.

McDonald has been named in the Hoops under-23 side to face Sheffield United at Loftus Road this afternoon.

He's named alongside first team stars Matt Ingram, Alex Baptiste, Jordan Cousins, Aramide Oteh and Bright Osayi-Samuel for the clash with the Blades.

McDonald's contract at Birmingham is due to expire at the end of this season, and with the Hoops assessing options ahead of the summer transfer window, he'll be hoping to impress during his time in west London.

QPR under-23s team to face Sheffield United: Ingram, Kakay, Baptiste, Phillips, Williams; Owens, Cousins, Tilt; Oteh, Osayi-Samuel, McDonald (T).

Subs: Brzozowski, Dalling, Fox, Kendall.

