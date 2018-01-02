Jamie Mackie is set for a prolonged period on the sidelines with a back injury.
The QPR forward is set to undergo spinal decompression surgery later today and is expected to be out for two to three months.
Speaking of the injury, Head Physio Matt May told www.qpr.co.uk: "Jamie has bulged a disc in his back, that's pressing on his nerve. He's got to have a spinal decompression.
"It's the kind of injury that can happen to anyone - the body at some point fails.
"He'll need to rest and allow for the healing to take place initially, and then he can focus on getting back to full fitness."
The 31-year-old has been a regular for QPR this term, scoring four goals in 20 appearances.