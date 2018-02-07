Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The month of February got off to the best possible start with a victory over relegation-threatened Barnsley on Saturday.

That win has given the Hoops a 10-point buffer on the basement battle going into a real mixed bag of fixtures.

After a trip to face runaway leaders Wolves on Saturday, Ian Holloway's side face relegation battlers Bolton Wanderers before facing play-off contenders Sheffield United.

(Image: Jordan Mansfield/Getty Images)

They then finish the month with a home match against mid-table Nottingham Forest who are still finding their feet under new manager Aitor Karanka.

February could go a long way to deciding exactly when QPR can deem themselves safe from the drop, with the hope being that they can secure mathematical safety at the earliest possible opportunity.

We've had a go at predicting how the Hoops will get on.

Wolverhampton Wanderers, away, 10/02

Wolves have been one of the best teams the Championship has seen in recent years, and playing on home turf they aren't going to make things easy for QPR.

While the Hoops have a good record against the big boys, including a victory over Wolves earlier this season, I can only see this one going one way, and that's for a comfortable home victory.

It is, however, something of a free swing for Ian Holloway's side and so they won't be expecting a huge amount.

Prediction: 2-0 QPR loss

Bolton Wanderers, home, 17/02

It's another game which QPR will be looking to win in order to ensure they aren't dragged into a relegation scrap.

Bolton are slowly improving and look set to take the fight for survival until the very end of the season, and I'd expect them to show sufficient battling qualities to come away with something at Loftus Road.

Prediction: 1-1 draw

Sheffield United, away, 2/02

Chris Wilder's side have stuttered in recent weeks, a run which has seen them fall from their lofty perch which they sat on when they visited Loftus Road.

They'll be determined to get themselves into the top six this term, and while confidence isn't at it's highest at present, I'd expect they'll have enough to grind out a result at Bramall Lane.

Prediction: 1-0 QPR loss

Nottingham Forest, home, 24/02

It's a little difficult to predict what we'll see from Forest when they arrive at Loftus Road.

Aitor Karanka has taken over as manager but they are yet to find their feet under the new boss, meaning the game could play into QPR's hands.

I'd expect Ian Holloway's side to grind out a result against Forest, taking their points tally to a healthy seven from 15 in February.

Prediction: 2-0 QPR win

