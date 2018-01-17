Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

QPR favourite Clint Hill has taken to social media to explain his absence from Carlisle's FA Cup clash last night.

The defender was a notable absentee as the Cumbrians lost 2-0 to Championship side Sheffield Wednesday, leaving him to clear up the confusion behind his absence.

In a post on Twitter, Hill explained: "I just want to clear up some of the confusion/rumours etc about me not being involved in the game last night.

Unfortunately my dad is in intensive care and not very well. So I asked the club and the manager if I could take a few days to spend some precious time with him and my family As much as we all love football family will always come first for me.

"A big thank you from me and the family to the club/players and specially the manager for allowing me this time to spend with him."

