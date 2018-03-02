The video will start in 8 Cancel

QPR favourite Bobby Zamora has backed manager Ian Holloway, calling him 'the right man for the job'.

The former striker also discussed the Hoops 'up and down' season as he attended Thursday's London Football Awards.

Speaking to Get West London about QPR's season, Zamora said: "It's been a bit up and down, to be honest.

"They've been steady and Ian Holloway's a guy that I know well.

"I like Ian, I like that way that he's going but I think it's a slow process. It's a real transition from when I was there and the money they spent compared to now with the restraints that they're under. I think Ian's the right man for the job and he'll be good for the club moving forward.

"Every club wants to be in and amongst the play-offs unless you're newly-promoted. It's expected but Ian can take it and I'm sure they'll do well."

