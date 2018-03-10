The video will start in 8 Cancel

There was widespread delight across the QPR community as Ian Holloway released his starting XI to face Sunderland this afternoon.

After an impressive substitute appearance against Derby on Tuesday, Ebere Eze has been thrown into the Hoops' eleven to face the relegation-threatened Black Cats at Loftus Road.

The Loftus Road faithful had been calling for the youngster to be included; and it seems that Ian Holloway has granted them their wish.

Ollie is prone to picking a largely negative starting line-up, but with the inclusion of Eze and Paul Smyth alongside the likes of Luke Freeman, Matt Smith and Massimo Luongo, it appears that the fans are anticipating a more offensive display in W12.

Here's what the fans made of QPR's starting XI to face Sunderland:

