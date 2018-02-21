The video will start in 8 Cancel

It was a disappointing result as QPR were on the wrong end of a 2-1 scoreline against Sheffield United.

The hosts took a 2-0 lead, before Luke Freeman's excellent second half strike kick-started a spell of dominance for the Hoops.

QPR huffed and puffed but couldn't get the much-needed equaliser, leaving fans frustrated at yet another poor result on the road.

Ian Holloway addresses QPR's away form and discusses Pawel Wszolek's fluffed opportunity against Sheffield United

But what did the fans make of the result? We took a look on social media to get the highlights.

