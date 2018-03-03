The video will start in 8 Cancel

QPR's trip the Aston Villa joined the ever-growing list of postponed matches as 'the beast from the east' continues to disrupt the weekend's football schedule.

While a number of clashes were called off yesterday, the promotion-contenders opted to give the match every opportunity to go ahead; choosing to assess the situation early this morning.

After an inspection of the area shortly before 9am, it was deemed that the heavy snowfall overnight had made the area both inside and outside of Villa Park unsafe for those who would be attending.

Intentions were clearly good as those in Birmingham looked to ensure that the game went ahead, but the decision has left a mixed feeling among the QPR fans on social media.

