QPR fans have reacted to the starting line-up picked by Ian Holloway to face Sheffield United this evening.

The main talking point is the absence of Jack Robinson who misses the clash at Bramall Lane with a toe injury picked up against Bolton Wanderers.

He is replaced by Alex Baptiste in defence.

Elsewhere, Jake Bidwell, Matt Smith and Conor Washington retain their places in the team, while Paul Smyth is named on the bench alongside Ebere Eze and Bright Osayi-Samuel.

We decided to take a look on social media to see what the fans thought of QPR's starting XI to face the Blades.

You can view them below.

