QPR fans, on the whole, have reacted positively to the club releasing a commemorative kit with green and white hoops to celebrate 100 years at Loftus Road.

Originally, the club adopted Oxford and Cambridge blue halved shirts before changing their colours to green and white hoops in 1892.

The hoops became blue in 1926 as green was considered unlucky before changing in 1953 to an white shirt and blue shorts. The classical hoops were reintroduced in the 1960, albeit in various sizes, and remain until the present day.

The most famous team to wear green and white hoops in British football are Old Firm giants Glasgow Celtic (sorry Yeovil fans) and it led to talkSPORT presenter Adrian Durham attempting to make a joke saying that Rangers wanted to be like the Scottish champions.

The joke, though, fell flat and Rangers fans were quick to point out the facts behind the kit.

You can see how QPR fans reacted to the kit as well as the attempt at humour below.

