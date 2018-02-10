The video will start in 8 Cancel

Former QPR loanee Liam Miller has passed away at the age of 36 following a battle with cancer.

The midfielder, who also played for Manchester United and Celtic in his career, had reportedly been undergoing treatment in the US.

A message on QPR's official Twitter page read: " QPR are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of former midfielder Liam Miller, aged just 36. Our thoughts go out to Liam's family and friends at this time."

Members of the Hoops community have paid tribute on social media to the former Republic of Ireland international.

