The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

It's classic Ian Holloway to spring a couple of surprises in his selection and he's certainly lived up to his reputation against Reading.

The Hoops have made four changes to face the Royals, with Paul Smyth, Josh Scowen, Jordan Cousins and Conor Washington coming into the starting XI.

They replaced Massimo Luongo, Ryan Manning, Ebere Eze and Matt Smith in a side which boasts plenty of pace and energy; and will clearly look to get Paul Clement's side running back towards their own goal.

The absence of Manning and Eze is a surprise, while including Washington and Cousins could also be deemed as a turn-up for the books, as Ollie prepares for what's set to be a frantic easter period.

But what have the fans made of his selection?

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can even set it to receive push notifications for all the breaking news in your area

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android now.