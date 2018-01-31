The video will start in 8 Cancel

It's been a frustrating January for the fans of QPR with no new additions to speak of as the 11pm deadline approaches.

While most fans understand the financial predicament that the club are in, others remain bullish in their ambitions to strengthen the squad at all costs, something which, to be frank, won't happen.

But with the clock ticking down, we asked the QPR fans on Twitter for they're hoping for with just a matter of hours remaining.

