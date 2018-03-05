Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Ian Holloway has said his QPR side endured a seven hour trip to Birmingham for the ill-fated match against Aston Villa on one of the 'craziest days in football'.

The game was cancelled on Saturday morning due to inclement weather conditions after the Villa Park was deemed unsafe both inside and outside.

The Rs travelled to Birmingham the day before and the 'beast from the east' made the journey far from easy.

Holloway told the official QPR website: "Friday was one of the craziest days I've ever known in football. It was a huge inconvenience – an occupational hazard.

"They initially told us that they felt the game would not happen and then changed their mind very soon after.

"We got halfway up there and the coach broke down. We were sat there for three hours with no power. In the end, it took us seven hours to get to Birmingham.

"When we got there, there was over four inches of snow. It was never going to go ahead, but these things happen. That's football I suppose.

"Thankfully it was all clear here (Harlington) on Sunday and we trained as normal."

The Hoops boss is keen for his side to play again following the postponement and sees the Dery match as an opportunity to bounce back from the 5-2 home defeat to Nottingham Forest.

He said: "We just want another game under our belts, because we had a storm of our own here at Loftus Road against Nottingham Forest!"

