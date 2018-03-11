Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

It was a day to remember for Ebere Eze as he was given the official man of the match award on his first league start for Queens Park Rangers.

The 19-year-old had been banging on Ian Holloway's door over the last few weeks after a series of increasingly impressive substitute appearances, leaving Ollie with no option but to throw him into the side to see what he can do; and boy did he deliver.

The first thing that sources close to the player tell you is that Eze is young lad who oozes confidence, and that was clear from the first whistle against Sunderland.

He started on the left side of a five-man midfield, but soon found himself floating into the central areas, with Ian Holloway clearly instructing him to hold something of a free role.

Usually, a first touch of the game for a young lad can be a nervy moment, but not for Eze as with his first touch of the ball he charged at the Sunderland defence and went close to threading an intelligent pass behind Bryan Oviedo and into the path of Paul Smyth.

It's a phrase that's used far too often in football; but what the youngster showed is that he has every tool to be a brilliant all-round midfielder.

The defensive side to his game would need work, but as a more advanced midfielder his pace, trickery, technique and most importantly, his intelligence and awareness on the pitch are second to none, as he looked sharp both physically and mentally as he anticipated the movements of his team-mates and the opposition around him.

Eze is certainly a classy player, but one thing that he certainly isn't is a 'prima donna', as he showed by looking for the correct pass to his teammate at the correct moments; something which shouldn't be underestimated for a player of his age.

One area that the midfielder will need to improve on is his defensive positioning.

Often his floating role from the flank left Jake Bidwell extremely exposed; something which did lead to problems on a couple of occasions, and if he is going to be utilised in that role, it's something that he will need to focus on; but when the rest of you game is as complete as his, it's difficult to split hairs.

Eze got his reward for an excellent display with a composed finish, and he'll be hoping that he can carry that performance into the rest of the season as he looks to establish himself as a first team regular.

Official match statistics (courtesy of whoscored.com )

Overall: 8.33 (out of 10)

Pass completion - 79%

Touches - 50

Total shots - 3

Dribbles - 5

Tackles - 2

Goals - 1

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can even set it to receive push notifications for all the breaking news in your area

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android now.