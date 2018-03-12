The video will start in 8 Cancel

QPR's injured duo of Jamie Mackie and Idrissa Sylla will make their return from injury after being named in the U23 side to take on Millwall today.

Mackie has been out of the side since since December but has returned to training after surgery on his back and will return to action today at Loftus Road.

Sylla, meanwhile, has also been missing since December with a calf problem, will also make his return as the U23s plays host to Millwall in their U23 clash.

Meanwhile, Ian Holloway's injury woes continue as Jack Robinson looks set to miss the trip to Aston Villa having been subbed off in the 1-0 victory over Sunderland.

