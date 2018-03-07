Good evening and welcome to Loftus Road!
It seems like an eternity since the last fixture following Saturday's postponed clash with Aston Villa, and no doubt everyone at QPR will be looking to avenge the heavy 5-2 defeat which took place 10 days ago.
Les Ferdinand gives his verdict on QPR's season and discusses the challenges of managing expectations after years of spending big
Tonight's opponents are Derby County, who despite sitting in fifth place in the Championship, are currently on a run of five games without a win and are in desperate need of three points to reignite their automatic promotion hopes.
QPR have largely impressed at Loftus Road this term, particularly against the league's high-flyers and fans will be hoping that the players can raise their game to get an unexpected three points to extend their nine-point gap on the drop zone.
As ever, we'll have all the build-up, team news, action and reaction from the Championship clash at Loftus Road.
We also want you to get involved, and you can do so by Tweeting us at @QPR_GetWest or @PhilSpenc23 .
Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.
You can set up your app to see all the latest news and events from your area, plus receive push notifications for breaking news.
Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android .
Key Events
Joel Lynch goes close to getting the winner but hits his effort straight at the goalkeeper!
5 minutes added time
GOAL! QPR 1 (Luongo) Derby 1
Massimo Luongo slams in a header from Luke Freeman’s cross!
Joel Lynch replaces Matt Smith.
It looks like the defender is going to be used as a target man!
A fantastic cross by Wszolek finds Matt Smith who heads his effort wide of the mark.
Pawel Wszolek replaces Darnell Furlong.
A fantastic volley from range by Luke Freeman forces Carson into a low save.
The pressure is building from QPR...
Ebere Eze picks up the ball 30 yards out but his effort is easily saved.
A brilliant run by Ebere Eze tees up Matt Smith who’s effort deflects out for a corner.
Ebere Eze replaces Conor Washington.
Paul Smyth wriggles into space but his cross goes wide.
Furlong throws in and Onuoha’s flick-on finds Matt Smith who heads just over the bar.
Derby have looked dominate in the opening exchanges.
Kick-off
Second half is underway!
The teams are out for the second half!
Half-time
They say that goals change games, and Derby’s first half strike certainly changed the flow of this one.
Tom Lawrence skips away from Nedum Onuoha but Jack Robinson gets across to cover well.
Derby’s tails have been lifted here, and QPR look extremely nervy.
GOAL! QPR 0 Derby 1 (Weimann)
An excellent run from Kasey Palmer sees him get away from Scowen, Luongo and Washington before a threaded ball finds Weimann who puts the ball past Smithies.
A great goal but completely against the run of play.
Massimo Luongo wins a free-kick 30 yards out from goal.
Josh Scowen has a pop but his dipping effort goes just over the bar.
Smyth and Luongo combine well. They lay it off to Furlong who whips a delightful ball into the box but it’s headed out for a throw-in.
Robinson’s long-ball finds it’s way to Matt Smith in the area who#s effort is fumbled out for a corner.
Luke Freeman is starting to get into this now; the stepovers are out and he’s causing the Derby defence a lot of problems as he runs at the defence.
The midfield trio combine excellently once again to get the ball out to Furlong.
His whipped cross just goes over the head of Smyth as Derby clear it to safety.
QPR have certainly looked the most threatening so far.
Freeman swings a free-kick into the area but it goes out for a goal-kick.
Craig Forsyth is walking a fine line here.
He’s struggling to cope with the pace and trickery of Paul Smyth, and having already been booked, he must be very, very careful now.
...Time for Smyth to cause him some more problems!
A long throw by Furlong is met by Matt Smith who nods it into the area.
It’s met by Nedum Onuoha who scoops his effort over the crossbar from close range!
An excellent break out of defence by Paul Smyth gets the fans out of their seats, but a cynical foul brings him down and sees Forsyth booked.
Smyth has certainly looked lively so far and appears to be QPR’s main outlet.
Ledley isn’t fit to continue and is replaced by Bradley Johnson.
A brief stoppage in play as Joe Ledley receives treatment.
David Nugent fires wide for the visitors.
Paul Smyth wins a throw in a threatening area after running at Forsyth.