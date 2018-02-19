The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

QPR's defensive duo of Jake Bidwell and Jack Robinson face late fitness tests ahead of the side's trip to Bramall Lane to face Sheffield United.

Bidwell jarred his shoulder in the 2-0 victory over Bolton Wanderers on the weekend, while former Liverpool man Robinson picked up a minor toe injury.

They're both doubts for the trip to Yorkshire, with QPR already set to be without Jamie Mackie, David Wheeler, Grant Hall and Idrissa Sylla.

Ian Holloway told www.qpr.co.uk: “We’ll take a look at them both ahead of the game.

“Bidwell hurt his shoulder and Robbo hurt his toe.

“Robbo is looking the more unlikely of the two at the minute, but we’ll assess where they are and make a decision from there.

“We’ve had a few clear weeks in a row, so in general the lads are in a good bill of health, we’ve managed to manage the injuries we’ve had and cover them well.

“Mackie is out; Wheeler is out; Hall is out - they’re longer term than the others. Sylla tore his calf twice so he’s not available, but he’s getting closer.

“We’ve covered Smyth being out recently, but now he’s fit and back playing. Perch is fit again, so if Robbo or Bidwell are missing, then we’ve got cover.”

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can set up your app to see all the latest news and events from your area, plus receive push notifications for breaking news.

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android .