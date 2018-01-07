The video will start in 8 Cancel

QPR manager Ian Holloway says the injury picked up by defender Alex Baptiste will need to be assessed further.

The former Blackpool man hobbled off after just 11 minutes of the 1-0 defeat to MK Dons in the FA Cup after a collision in the opposition area, and Holloway says it’s concerning.

Asked about the severity of the injury, he said: “I really don’t know at the minute. All I know is he ended up on his back and I was calling for a penalty. I thought the bloke deliberately shoved him and he landed on the floor. It’s unlike him to stay down, because he tries to carry on.”

Baptiste, who signed for QPR on a two-year deal after being released by Middlesbrough, has played 23 times for Holloway's side this season.

