QPR first team coach Marc Bircham has revealed Ian Holloway didn't start Ebere Eze and Matt Smith due to illness and fixture congestion reasons.

Eze had been unwell in the build up to the 1-0 defeat at Reading and the Rs boss didn't feel he was fit enough to start. He came on with just over 15 minutes left, replacing Paul Smyth.

With Rangers back in action on Easter Monday, Holloway believed that the former Fulham striker was unable to cope with two games in that short space of time. Smith replaced Conor Washington just before the hour mark.

Responding to a frustrated QPR fan on Twitter, Bircham said: “Well EZE has been ill most of the week so couldn't start and Matt couldn't of played 2 games in 3 days .

“Also Manning played 2 90 mins for Ire u21 getting back and only training yesterday like Mass after his 90mins Tues couldn't play Both.Hope that answers some fair Questions”

QPR are back in action at Loftus Road on Monday afternoon when they entertain Norwich City.

