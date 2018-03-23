The video will start in 8 Cancel

Tongues have been wagging up and down the country as every football fan discusses which players they'd like to see in Gareth Southgate's squad for the World Cup in Russia.

But with the playing staff top of the agenda, one pundit has discussed the need for a black coach to be added to the set-up.

Television pundit and PFA trustee Garth Crooks has expressed concerns surrounding England's young black players receiving potentially racist abuse; with Southgate coming under pressure to ensure support is available to guide the team through a possibly hostile environment.

Speaking to the Daily Mirror, Crooks has said: "He has no idea what he could be subjecting his black players to.

“If Gareth Southgate does not take a Chris Powell or a Chris Ramsey to Russia and our black players are subjected to racial abuse then it is a dereliction of his duty. They need support.”

Ramsey has a wealth of experience in the game, and the QPR coach would undoubtedly add to the skill-set in the coaching ranks of the national team.

