A judicial in the Court of Appeal has found in favour of Ealing Council regarding their decision to grant QPR planning permission to develop Warren Farm for an academy and training facility.

It has been a topic of conversation among many of Hoops fans over recent months, and speaking to the club's website, CEO Lee Hoos has called the development 'fantastic news'.

He said: “A new training ground has always been at the forefront of our strategic planning for the Club.



“This decision is fantastic news and a massive step forward that finally gives us the pathway we need to see this priority through.

“The objectors have 28 days in which to file an appeal to the Supreme Court. The expiry of this will represent the final legal hurdle, which is significant news.“We would like to place on record our gratitude to Ealing Council for their perseverance in this matter.”

