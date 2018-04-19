Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Ian Holloway has hinted that Matt Ingram will start for QPR as they prepare for the west London derby with Brentford.

The former Wycombe Wanderers goalkeeper made his first league appearance for the Hoops in almost two years as the Rs fell to a 2-1 defeat against Preston North End at Loftus Road.

The 24-year-old looked comfortable between the sticks, and with Alex Smithies set to become a father this week, Holloway has said that more opportunities are on the horizon for Ingram.

QPR weighing up move for Arsenal youngster while they continue to assess former West Ham winger

Speaking after the game with Preston, Holloway said: "I thought Matt did really well. He hasn't played, he's waited for his chance and I'm going to give him a chance to impress. Alex Smithies' wife is expecting so he could be called out at any time so I wanted to give him a game."

The future of Ingram has been thrown into doubt due to the consistent form of Smithies.

The stopper, who spent the first half of the season on loan at Northampton Town, is at a stage in his career where he needs to be playing first team football; something which doesn't appear to forthcoming at Loftus ROad.

However, while the current number one has undoubtedly established himself as the main man between the sticks, Smithies is arguably one of QPR's most valuable assets, meaning that Ingram would be a ready-made replacement for Smithies, should a club from the Premier League make an approach.

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can even set it to receive push notifications for all the breaking news in your area

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android now.