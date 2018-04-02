The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Queens Park Rangers boss may make changes to his side up at Hull City next weekend.

The Hoops put in a great performance against Norwich City on Easter Monday, winning 4-1 at Loftus Road.

And Holloway admitted he could alter his side with three changes for the trip to the north east.

"We have Hull City away next and I might consider putting in the other three who have been used much," he said.

"Ilias Chair, Alex Baptiste and Bright Osayi-Samuel, because they have been flying in training.

"What a great choice for me. I might do that and keep things moving. The Norwich City win was a fantastic performance against a good footballing team."