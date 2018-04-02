Queens Park Rangers boss may make changes to his side up at Hull City next weekend.
The Hoops put in a great performance against Norwich City on Easter Monday, winning 4-1 at Loftus Road.
And Holloway admitted he could alter his side with three changes for the trip to the north east.
"We have Hull City away next and I might consider putting in the other three who have been used much," he said.
"Ilias Chair, Alex Baptiste and Bright Osayi-Samuel, because they have been flying in training.
"What a great choice for me. I might do that and keep things moving. The Norwich City win was a fantastic performance against a good footballing team."