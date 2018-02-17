The video will start in 8 Cancel

Ian Holloway says they're expecting a tough game as they prepare to welcome Bolton Wanderers to Loftus Road.

The Trotters have improved remarkably as the season has unfolded, and speaking to the club's website, Holloway says it could be a tricky encounter.

He said: "It’s a tough game for us.

"Bolton have improved greatly after a really difficult start to the season.

“They’ve also had to deal with selling their so-called best striker in Gary Madine, but Sammy Ameobi has done well for them up front.

“It’s another chance for us to pick up three more important points, and it’s been nice to do well in games like this so far this season.

Ian Holloway insists QPR 'are on the right track' as they prepare for Bolton Wanderers test

“As a club, we hadn’t always got the right result when we were expected to previously. We hadn’t always delivered. But I think the lads have been very good at that this year.

“It’s a difficult test – but it’s a test we’re all looking forward to. We’ve got a decent record at home.”

