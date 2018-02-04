Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Ian Holloway believes Josh Scowen has shown he has the focus of a top player after his wondergoal helped QPR on their way to victory against Barnsley.

His stunning strike was enough for the Rs to grab all three points against the Yorkshire side, despite playing with ten men after Ryan Manning was sent off for a nasty challenge in the 71st minute.

The former Barnsley man has been one of the key players for Holloway's side this season since signing on a free transfer in the summer, and his current manager was full of praise for him after his performance on Saturday.

He said: "I didn’t want the thing that happened ten seconds before to belittle it; how was that not a penalty?

"I was still arguing and Scows (Josh Scowen) goes and does that. What people don’t realise is he’s slotted into a midfield role where he’s thought ‘hang on, this is what this team needs’ and he’s slotted in between our centre-halves and is letting Mass (Luongo) and Frees (Luke Freeman) do allsorts of things, but he can play as a ten, he can play off the right-hand side and he can score goals. I’ve kept on at him and I’m delighted for him.

"His focus is that of a top player, and I knew he was going to play well. To be honest, all three of them have been looking a little bit tired and a little bit jaded. I’m gutted that Ryan (Manning) got sent off because he was doing well. Jordan (Cousins) got a chance in there and showed me that he wanted to stay there, and that’s what it’s all about."

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can set up your app to see all the latest news and events from your area, plus receive push notifications for breaking news.

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android .