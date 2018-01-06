The video will start in 8 Cancel

Ian Holloway has lifted the lid on Conor Washington's absence, saying he's giving him 'a little breather'.

The former Peterborough striker hasn't featured in QPR's last four matches, leading to speculation that he could be surplus to requirements at Loftus Road.

But speaking after the game, Holloway said he was resting him to take him out of the firing line.

He said: "I’ve been giving some of the other young lads a go because I feel he’s tried to carry the goalscoring all on his own. Sometimes you sit out and have a little breather and come back and be buzzing, so that’s where we are."

Holloway also explained Idrissa Sylla's absence, saying: "Sylla’s daughter is ill.

"So I’ve let him go back because he hasn’t seen his family in quite a while so I didn’t want to use him today."

