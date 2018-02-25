Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Ian Holloway believes he made the Nottingham Forest score worse by changing his formation and moving creative midfielder Luke Freeman.

Aitor Karanka's side demolished QPR 5-2 at Loftus Road in a game to forget for Holloway and his men, which meant they've only won two of the previous seven games in the league.

Although the side shipped five goals, Holloway insisted that it wasn't just the defenders who were to blame for the result, and instead said that everybody is in it together, taking some of the blame onto himself for moving Freeman during the game.

He said: "It's everybody, it ain't just the defenders, it ain't just the forwards who ain't scoring, it ain't just that is it? Do you see what I mean, it's everbody.

"We're all in this together, and you can't start with 2-5-3, which I did, we had to try turn two to try get us out of jail, but even then the score was probably made worse by my changing and putting Luke Freeman back there, but listen, at the end of the day I believe we can score with the bodies that we've got.

"I just can't believe that they can take a throw-in to the edge of our box, someone turns and puts it in the top corner, where's my defender?"

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can set up your app to see all the latest news and events from your area, plus receive push notifications for breaking news.

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android .