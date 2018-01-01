Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

QPR manager Ian Holloway has described match-winner Paul Smyth as 'a breath of fresh air' after his goal secured a 2-1 win for the Hoops over Cardiff City.

The 20-year-old was a surprise inclusion in the QPR starting XI to face the Bluebirds, but was the star of the show with his display being the difference between the teams.

Speaking about his inclusion, Holloway said: "It’s probably one of the biggest risks I’ve taken, but if you keep doing what you’re doing and people are missing, someone else deserves a chance to have a go.

(Image: Getty Images Europe)

"It could have gone wrong but it didn’t. He was a breath of fresh air, the balance was right and I thought the centre-halves might struggle with him, and it was about how he was going to handle it.

"At the end of the day we have been creating chances, and sometimes the pressure builds on you as a striker, and for me it was time for someone else to have a go.

QPR vs Cardiff City PLAYER RATINGS: How did we rate the Hoops at Loftus Road?

"You’ve got to have legs up and around big Matt, but I wanted him to come off and link things as well. I wanted him and Luke Freeman coming off their two centre halves.

"We wanted Matt up the middle and two off, like two number tens really, and he’s got the pace to go and do that.

"I thought he handled it brilliantly. He caused them problems and I’m delighted he scored."