Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Ian Holloway has worked with some exciting young talent in his time as a manager, and it seems he has a fair few at Queens Park Rangers right now.

One in particular, Ebere Eze, is a skilful, attacking-minded player who has shone in recent weeks since his introduction to the first team.

Eze, 19, has played out wide and also in behind a striker, and scored on Easter Monday against Norwich City.

Holloway worked with Premier League star Wilfried Zaha at Crystal Palace in 2012 and 2013, and you could argue both players have similar traits in getting fans off their seats.

Asked to compare his experiences of guiding Zaha and Eze, Holloway told Get West London: "Wilfried's totally unique, and I think Ebere is different to Wilfried.

"His body movements are different to Wilfried. What Ebere does is he glides and he floats, where as Wilfried is more left and right, he's got all the foot-overs and tricks.

"Ebere can beat you so easily, and I can see our fans might talk about that, but what we've got to do is keep his feet on the ground or he'll get kicked left, right and centre.

"What I want to do is encourage him to get in areas where he can really hurt someone, and encourage the team to give the ball to him.

"What he can do is very, very good, but it's also the skill levels of those around him that he can lend it to and get back."