Good afternoon and welcome to Loftus Road.

We’re back in west London for what is bound to be a physical clash between the Hoops and the Trotters.

QPR will be hopeful of following up what was a spirited second half against Wolves last weekend, a display which almost saw them salvage a point in the 2-1 defeat at Molineux.

Queens-Park-Rangers-v-Sheffield-United--Sky-Bet-Championship--Loftus-Road

As for Bolton, they've seen a real upturn in form of late and sit two points above the relegation zone; a remarkable improvement from a side once seemingly destined for the drop.

We’ll have all the build-up, team news, action and reaction right here, so settle in and we’ll take care of the rest.

Key Events

15:55Phil Spencer

A fair assessment

15:46KEY EVENT

Half-time: QPR 0 Bolton 0

15:46Phil Spencer

Another fantastic ball in is headed over the bar by Matt Smith!

15:42Phil Spencer

The game has become a little scrappy with just a few minutes remaining in the first half.

15:38Phil Spencer

A teasing ball from Jake Bidwell finds Pawel Wszolek who is pushed off the ball.

The referee says no penalty and Ollie isn’t happy.

15:35Phil Spencer

A great piece of link-up play from Luongo and Freeman nearly tees up Conor Washington but the ball is intercepted.

15:34Phil Spencer

15:29Phil Spencer

Matt Smith heads just over the top of the bar!

He’s certainly dominating things in the penalty area, but he needs to take some of these chances.

15:25Phil Spencer
15:23Phil Spencer

Another cross into the box from Jake Bidwell finds Matt Smith who’s header is well-saved.

15:22Phil Spencer

A low cross from Wszolek misses Washington and Smith but finds the top corner as it comes off the defender.

However, the linesman has his flag up.

15:20Phil Spencer

A great header from Matt Smith is parried by Ben Alnwick as QPR win the corner.

15:16Phil Spencer

Alex Smithies claims Karl Henry’s free-kick and releases Jake Bidwell on the left but his over-hit pass is picked up by Alnwick.

15:15Phil Spencer

QPR handle it well and almost manage to release Conor Washington on the counter attack.

15:15Phil Spencer

Bolton force QPR into conceding a corner.

15:13Phil Spencer

QPR ramping up the pressure as first, Luke Freeman and then Massimo Luongo have efforts blocked in the area.

The Loftus Road faithful seem up for this one; all we need is a goal!

15:12Phil Spencer

Very good, Jacob!

15:11Phil Spencer

QPR go agonisingly close at the other end as the game bursts into life.

15:09Phil Spencer

The corner comes in and Derik Osede forces a fantastic reaction save from Alex Smithies as he parries it away.

That was very close to the opening goal.

Phil Spencer

Bolton’s Josh Vela fizzes in a free-kick which is cleared for a corner by Joel Lynch and Jake Bidwell.

15:06Phil Spencer

Luke Freeman swings in the corner which bobbles around the area before Jack Robinson fires an effort at goal, but it’s easily saved by Ben Alnwick.

15:04Phil Spencer

Penalty?

Early calls for a handball from the visitors.

The ball bobbled up in the penalty area with the Bolton players protesting, but the referee says no.

15:03Phil Spencer

Massimo Luongo uses his strength to tee up Luke Freeman, but his cross heads out of play; a bright start by QPR.

15:02Phil Spencer

Jack Robinson’s early throw causes issues as Bolton scramble the ball away in the early minutes.

15:00Phil Spencer

Kick-off

We’re underway at Loftus Road!

14:57Phil Spencer

Here come the teams...

14:56Phil Spencer

Loving the optimism, Steve!

14:53Phil Spencer

Hopefully the game can match the beautiful weather in west London!

14:38Phil Spencer

Could this man be Bolton's biggest threat this afternoon?

14:12Phil Spencer

Ian Holloway has made two changes for this afternoon’s clash with Bolton Wanderers.

Massimo Luongo and Matt Smith return to the starting XI, while Jordan Cousins and James Perch both miss out with knocks.

