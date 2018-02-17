Good afternoon and welcome to Loftus Road.
We’re back in west London for what is bound to be a physical clash between the Hoops and the Trotters.
QPR will be hopeful of following up what was a spirited second half against Wolves last weekend, a display which almost saw them salvage a point in the 2-1 defeat at Molineux.
As for Bolton, they've seen a real upturn in form of late and sit two points above the relegation zone; a remarkable improvement from a side once seemingly destined for the drop.
We’ll have all the build-up, team news, action and reaction right here, so settle in and we’ll take care of the rest.
A fair assessment
Half-time: QPR 0 Bolton 0
Another fantastic ball in is headed over the bar by Matt Smith!
The game has become a little scrappy with just a few minutes remaining in the first half.
A teasing ball from Jake Bidwell finds Pawel Wszolek who is pushed off the ball.
The referee says no penalty and Ollie isn’t happy.
A great piece of link-up play from Luongo and Freeman nearly tees up Conor Washington but the ball is intercepted.
Standard.
Matt Smith heads just over the top of the bar!
He’s certainly dominating things in the penalty area, but he needs to take some of these chances.
Another cross into the box from Jake Bidwell finds Matt Smith who’s header is well-saved.
A low cross from Wszolek misses Washington and Smith but finds the top corner as it comes off the defender.
However, the linesman has his flag up.
A great header from Matt Smith is parried by Ben Alnwick as QPR win the corner.
Alex Smithies claims Karl Henry’s free-kick and releases Jake Bidwell on the left but his over-hit pass is picked up by Alnwick.
QPR handle it well and almost manage to release Conor Washington on the counter attack.
Bolton force QPR into conceding a corner.
QPR ramping up the pressure as first, Luke Freeman and then Massimo Luongo have efforts blocked in the area.
The Loftus Road faithful seem up for this one; all we need is a goal!
Very good, Jacob!
QPR go agonisingly close at the other end as the game bursts into life.
The corner comes in and Derik Osede forces a fantastic reaction save from Alex Smithies as he parries it away.
That was very close to the opening goal.
Bolton’s Josh Vela fizzes in a free-kick which is cleared for a corner by Joel Lynch and Jake Bidwell.
Luke Freeman swings in the corner which bobbles around the area before Jack Robinson fires an effort at goal, but it’s easily saved by Ben Alnwick.
Penalty?
Early calls for a handball from the visitors.
The ball bobbled up in the penalty area with the Bolton players protesting, but the referee says no.
Massimo Luongo uses his strength to tee up Luke Freeman, but his cross heads out of play; a bright start by QPR.
Jack Robinson’s early throw causes issues as Bolton scramble the ball away in the early minutes.
Kick-off
We’re underway at Loftus Road!
Here come the teams...
Loving the optimism, Steve!
Hopefully the game can match the beautiful weather in west London!
Could this man be Bolton's biggest threat this afternoon?
Ian Holloway has made two changes for this afternoon’s clash with Bolton Wanderers.
Massimo Luongo and Matt Smith return to the starting XI, while Jordan Cousins and James Perch both miss out with knocks.
For full team news, click here.