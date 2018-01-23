The video will start in 8 Cancel

QPR's Luke Freeman is, statistically, one of the leading players in the Championship and boasts the most assists and crosses.

The former Bristol City man has set up nine goals so far this campaign, while he has produced 225 crosses, which averages out at one every 10 and a half minutes he is on the pitch.

Freeman has largely been deployed in central midfield and has six of his assists from that position, as well as three goals.

When he's pushed further forward, Freeman has set up three goals in four games.

Of Freeman's assists Matt Smith (Hull and Cardiff), Idrissa Sylla (Sunderland and Bolton) and Jack Robinson (Birmingham) have benefited the most with two goals apiece.

The QPR man has also set up Jamie Mackie (Sheffield Wednesday), David Wheeler (Middlesbrough) and Conor Washington (Burton).

