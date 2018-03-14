Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Ian Holloway has reserved special praise for youngster Ebere Eze, comparing him to club legend Stan Bowles.

The 19-year-old was instrumental in QPR's 3-1 victory over Aston Villa last night, drawing the highest of compliments from the Hoops manager.

Speaking after the game, Holloway said:"Whether you lot expected that or not, there was a good crowd here, and to come and play like that; Ebere Eze is 19, for him to produce that kind of performance, how proud am I?

"He’s got wonderful ability.

"He’s what every QPR fan cries out for. He’s got that Stan Bowles-type jinky-do and it’s wonderful to see, and it’s wonderful isn’t it? But we’ve got to teach him how to win sometimes.

"He floats and he’s very easy on the eye, which is strange because that’s his name as well!

"But you had two like that because you have (Jack) Grealish who on his day is unplayable so we had to do our job and we did it really well."

