QPR defied the odds to come away with a outstanding 3-1 victory over Aston Villa at Villa Park.

It was a dream first half as a tactical plan played to perfection saw Ryan Manning give the Hoops the lead before Jake Bidwell slammed home a second.

The hosts pushed forward in the second half, but Ian Holloway's side looked firmly in control as they held firm before Luke Freeman squeezed in a third with just eight minutes remaining.

James Chester got a late consolation for Aston Villa, but it was too little too late.

A memorable night at Villa Park, but how did we rate the Hoops?

QPR starting line-up

Alex Smithies - 7

Had a quiet half, but made a fantastic save late in the first half to deny Jack Grealish.

Coped well with everything that was thrown at him in the second; which included everything other than the kitchen sink.

Darnell Furlong - 8

Had a great game as he made a real nuisance of himself down the right.

A threat going forward as he provided width, overlapping Ryan Manning who would cut inside from the right, and doubling up with the Irish youngster to handle Adomah with ease.

Nedum Onuoha - 7

Looked strong in the centre of defence and handled everything that came in to him.

Did well to get across and cover Joel Lynch after he miscued a clearance which fell to Lewis Grabban in the first half.

Joel Lynch - 6

Looked a little shaky at times, but was helped out by Nedum Onuoha.

Booked in the second half for an aggressive altercation with the assistant referee.

Jake Bidwell - 9

A man-of-the-match display.

(Image: PA)

Handled Snodgrass well on the left flank and did excellently well to find Ryan Manning for his first half goal. Was a constant threat down the left flank with his delivery a marked improvement on recent weeks.

He was even rewarded with a goal after an extremely well-taken goal after half an hour.

Massimo Luongo - 8

Put in a gritty performance in midfield as he and Scowen looked to keep the central areas tight.

Josh Scowen - 8

Had a tough game against Jack Grealish but coped well, putting in a number of strong tackles in midfield.

Ryan Manning - 7

Had a good game, always looking to get stuck into the midfield. Cut inside very well, creating space for Furlong to overlap on the right.

Scored an excellent glancing header from Jake Bidwell's whipped cross.

Replaced by Jordan Cousins.

Pawel Wszolek - 7

Did a decent job in left midfield as he cut inside to allow Bidwell space to overlap. Occasionally lacked the necessary final ball to punish Villa.

Should have done better in the second half when played through by Ebere Eze.

Replaced by James Perch midway through the second half.

Ebere Eze - 8

Showcased some neat early touches as he made the most of a spacious Villa Park pitch.

Excellent on the ball and did very well to bring Bidwell and Furlong into the game on the flanks; looking more than comfortable against one of the league's top sides.

Replaced by Luke Freeman.

Matt Smith - 7

Mustered a couple of early chances as his strike in the first few minutes was tipped round the post.

A real handful for John Terry and James Chester as he linked up well with Eze who played in the number 10 role.

Substitutes

James Perch - 7

Replaced Pawel Wszolek midway through the second half.

Jordan Cousins - 7

(Image: PA)

Replaced Ryan Manning.

Showed great energy to break out of midfield and join the attack on the counter.

Luke Freeman - 8

Replaced Ebere Eze after 77 minutes.

Looked lively as he tried to force a third, and got his rewards as he squeezed in a third from inside the area.

