QPR have handed a trial to Arsenal youngster Chiori Johnson.

The defender has been named in the Hoops under-23 side to face Bristol City at Harlington this afternoon.

The 20-year-old, who can play at left-back or as a central defender, has recently been on trial with Blackburn Rovers after being made available for a summer move.

Johnson was tipped for a big future in North London, but suffered a setback in his development following a long-term knee injury.

Elsewhere, former West Ham youngster Henry Ochieng is also named in the QPR XI.

The 19-year-old winger, who plays for Leyton Orient, featured against Nottingham Forest under-23s last week and will get another chance to impress against the Robins.

