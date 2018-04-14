The video will start in 8 Cancel

The season may be drawing to a close, but it appears that the rumour mill is starting to circle once again at Loftus Road.

According to reports in the Sun, QPR are one of several clubs interested in signing Dagenham & Redbridge forward Fejiri Okenabirhie.

The 22-year-old has impressed for the Daggers this term, and made the headlines after scoring a hat-trick for England C in their recent 3-2 victory over Wales.

(Image: Ian Horrocks/Sunderland AFC via Getty Images)

Okenabirhie has been labelled one of the best talents in non-league football, leading to reported interest from the Hoops.

Okenabirhie joined Dagenham from Ryman League Premier Division side Harrow Borough in June 2016 after scoring ten goals in 23 appearances.

He had started out with Arsenal's Academy before joining Stevenage where he played three times in League One before dropping down the divisions with Harrow.

The striker, who can also play on the wing, is reportedly valued at £250,000 but could depart the National League club on a cut-price basis due to financial troubles at the East London club.

However it's thought that QPR would face competition from Championship rivals Norwich City, Reading and Bristol City for the talented strikers signature.

While these reports are unconfirmed, the Hoops do have previous for scouring the lower leagues for talent.

Due to financial restrictions, the Hoops have opted to seek high potential, hungry young players who are keen to break to into the team at Loftus Road, with the likes of Paul Smyth, Bright Osayi-Samuel and David Wheeler being key examples.

QPR were also close to signing Hendon striker Niko Muir in January; showing a willingness to cast an eye over any player who deserves a chance to impress.

