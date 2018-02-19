Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Queens Park Rangers defender Joel Lynch was delighted to get on the scoresheet in what was a deserved three points on Saturday against Bolton Wanderers.

After a goalless first half, the centre-back broke the deadlock from two yards out at the back post after good work from the impressive Matt Smith.

"It was a solid team performance and I thought we looked pretty comfortable for the whole game," said Lynch, speaking to reporters post-match.

"Bolton are used to letting the pressure sink in, so it took us a bit of time to get our chances away.

"I expected Matt Smith to win the ball around the back, so I gambled off him and it paid off.

"It wasn't one of my hardest goals - at one point I thought I'd missed but it was great for me to get a goal.

"But it was about the three points and the team performance, we definitely deserved to win the game."

Bolton's Mark Little was given a straight red card for going in hard on Massimo Luongo on the touchline in the second half.

And Lynch admits it may have looked worse than the tackle actually was, although believing it was "careless" at the same time from the Bolton man.

"I was quite close to it, and I think because their lad has come off the ground, the referee could have seen it either way but it was definitely a turning point," said the defender.

"Bolton will see it as really unlucky, but he did come off the ground and I think the way the ball bounced made it look a bit worse than it was.

"I think he definitely had have caught Massimo, then it was a sending off, but then again the player can't really go in like that. It was a bit careless.

"They sat back even deeper after that, so it was harder for us to break them down. We kept going, got opportunities and took them."