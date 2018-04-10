Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Queens Park Rangers ran riot this evening against Sheffield Wednesday at Loftus Road, winning 4-2.

It was a rampant Hoops side in the opening 15 minutes, as they went 3-0 up thanks to Paul Smyth, Jake Bidwell and Idrissa Sylla. The visitors were completely out of sorts.

Rangers went 4-0 up in the second half thanks to Sylla's penalty, after Bright Osayi-Samuels burst into the box through the middle and was brought down.

Wednesday got one back through Fernando Forestieri around the hour mark. And they made it a bit more interesting midway through the second period when Atdhe Nuhiu headed past Alex Smithies from close range.

But Rangers held on to win 4-2 in west London and move up on to 53 points.

Digital Football Writer Mark Ritson was covering QPR this evening for Get West London and has given his player ratings at full-time.

Let's take a look, below.

ATTENDANCE: 12,521

Alex Smithies - Got his first piece of real action after 20 minutes to tip over a shot from just inside the area. Well beaten for Forestieri's goal back on the hour down to his left, and also Nuhiu's header. 6

Darnell Furlong - Lovely ball into the back post for Osayi-Samuel to nod in from a yard out. Caught out by Forestieri's goal back. 6

Jake Bidwell - A rare goal for the full-back, but he finished it well on the rebound after a goalkeeper mistake. Scored soon after the first to give Rangers some comfort. Quiet second half but put in one particular tackle which was hard and fair. 7

Alex Baptiste - Had his moments where he had to be alert in the first half. Tested a bit more as the game went on and Wednesday got back into it more. 6

Jack Robinson - Easy game for the centre-back at times but was tested a bit more in the second half. 6

Jordan Cousins - Got about the pitch well, was tidy in his play. 7

Josh Scowen - Didn't get on the ball too much, went quietly about his business in the first half. Taken off in the second period. 6

Bright Osayi-Samuel - He had a good game overall and ran at the Wednesday defence. 8

Paul Smyth - Excellent finish to put Rangers 1-0 up, capitalising on a punched clearance inside the box. No other chances really after that. 7

Luke Freeman - Very bright start to the game, floating around and picking a pass. Continued to be a pest to the visitors. 8

Idrissa Sylla - Some neat early touches up front and got his first goal with an easy header at the back post. Got his second of the night from the penalty spot in the second half to boost his confidence. Taken off for Matt Smith. 8

SUBSTITUTES

Ryan Manning - On for Scowen in the second half. Showed some good touches and passes. 6

Matt Smith - On for Sylla soon after Manning went on. Tried to put himself about. 6

Pawel Wszolek - On for Osayi-Samuels. 5