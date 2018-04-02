The video will start in 8 Cancel

Queens Park Rangers have thrashed Norwich City 4-1 at Loftus Road on Easter Monday.

The hosts went behind in the first half through a own goal, with Nelson Oliviera getting the final touch towards the target for the visitors.

But QPR responded inside 90 seconds when Massimo Luongo poked home into the bottom corner inside the box.

Matt Smith nodded Rangers in front, before Ebere Eze produced a classy low finish from close range to make it 3-1.

Rampant Rangers didn't stop there, however, as Ryan Manning got in on the act with a glancing header from Jake Bidwell's pinpoint cross.

Digital Football Writer Mark Ritson was covering the Hoops for Get West London this afternoon and has given his player ratings at full-time.

Let's take a look, below.

ATTENDANCE: 14,053

Alex Smithies - Did well to rush out and stop a one-on-one situation early on, just about did enough. A relatively quiet game, really. Did what he needed to do when called upon. 6

Darnell Furlong - He had to deal with a fair bit on his side of the field in the first half. Still kept busy in the second period but coped all right. 7

Jake Bidwell - Got forward well at times in the first period. Fantastic assist for Manning's header. 7

Nedum Onuoha - A chief! Commanding and organised. Simple second half. 8

Joel Lynch - Cleaned up when needed. Easy second half. 7

Josh Scowen - Goes about his business very quietly, but it's effective in front of the back four. 7

Massimo Luongo - Did really well for his equaliser with a cheeky poke into the bottom corner from ten yards out. Slightly quieter second half. 7

Ryan Manning - Had moments in the first half, and a long range shot which stung Angus Gunn's gloves. A great glancing header to make it 4-1. 7

Luke Freeman - His usual self, looking to create space and any openings when possible. 7

Matt Smith - Used his frame to open up any opportunities for players behind him. Did superbly to nod QPR in front at the back post, rising above Gunn. Substituted to a standing ovation. 8

Ebere Eze - Flashes of skill and brilliance in the first half. Lovely goal to make it 3-1. Classy. 8

SUBSTITUTES

Pawel Wszolek - Came on for Freeman. 5

Paul Smyth - Came on for Eze. 5

Idrissa Sylla - Came on for Matt Smith. 5