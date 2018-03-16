Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Sky Sports Soccer Saturday pundits are well known for not agreeing with one another on the weekly programme, and it seems that trait has continued with their predictions for who will get promoted.

There's just nine games to go in the Championship this season and Fulham are flying - they're 15 games unbeaten heading into the west London derby tomorrow against QPR, and are eight points off Cardiff City in second.

It's looking unlikely that Fulham will catch them and take that final automatic spot and more likely that the Play-offs are beckoning once again.

Unlike last time, Slavisa Jokanovic's side are well placed in the top six and have shown form for most of the season and will fancy their chances in the end of season showpiece, something Paul Merson and Matt Le Tissier agree with, with both tipping them for promotion.

However, Charlie Nicholas reckons Middlesbrough will get promoted, whole Phil Thompson is backing third-placed Aston Villa to do the business.

Nicholas said: I'm not sure there's an outsider to sneak into the play-offs so, while I know Fulham are the form team, you've got to time your run well.

"I'm going for Middlesbrough to do that with Tony Pulis starting to get the best out of Adama Traore and showing the required trust to get the best out of Patrick Bamford, while he's sorted the defence out as you'd expect."

Merson is confident that Wolves and Cardiff are going up automatically, but reckons Fulham have the momentum for the play-offs, saying: "Wolves are going to do it, they're coming up.

"Their victory over Reading coupled with Aston Villa's shock defeat, means they're all but certain of going up.

"Cardiff are not going away. People underestimate how good they are, they don't get the credit they deserve. Their result at Brentford in midweek was massive and moved them seven clear of Villa in third.

"After those two, it's an absolute lottery between Villa, Fulham and Middlesbrough. Villa probably have to concentrate on the play-offs, so knowing that could give them time to rest a few players, while it would take a brave man to back against Boro and Tony Pulis, especially as they seem to be finding their form.

"Derby have had a nightmare, but if they get into the play-offs it's a free swing because they haven't looked like going up for five weeks or so. But if I had to commit to one club, it would be Fulham. They have all of the momentum and I don't see them losing their home game in the play-offs, given their current form."

And that's something Le Tissier agrees with, adding: "They're on a really decent run.

"Targett has done well, Sessegnon is a great talent, Cairney has the quality in the middle and Mitrovic is on fire."

But Thompson, interestingly, is the only man going for Steve Bruce's Villa side: "It's a huge game on Sunday but I do think Cardiff will hold onto their place in the automatic promotion places alongside Wolves.

"Then anything can happen in the play-offs, and I know it was a bad result against QPR but I think Aston Villa have too much quality for the others when it comes to delivering when it really matters."

