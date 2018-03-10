The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Floyd Ayite returns to the Fulham starting line-up today as they take on Preston North End, replacing Liverpool loanee Sheyi Ojo.

That’s the only change that Slavisa Jokanovic has made as his side look to make it 15 unbeaten with a victory at Deepdale today.

Denis Odoi continues at centre half alongside Tim Ream as Tomas Kalas misses out once again through injury, while Ryan Fredericks and Matt Targett both continue at right and left back.

Tom Cairney, Kevin McDonald and Stefan Johansen all continue in midfield, while Aleksandar Mitrovic continues to lead the line after five goals in four games, including a brace in midweek.

Meanwhile, David Button reclaims his place on the bench having recovered from an illness.

Fulham: Bettinelli, Fredericks, Odoi, Ream, Targett, Cairney, Johansen, McDonald, Sessegnon, Ayite and Mitrovic

Subs: Button, Christie, Norwood, Fonte, Ojo, Piazon and Kamara

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can even set it to receive push notifications for all the breaking news in your area

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android now.