There will be a familiar face in the Preston XI for Brentford new boy Chiedozie Ogbene in former team-mate Sean Maguire.

Daryl Horgan and Maguire have made the same jump from the League of Ireland to the Championship as the Bees new boy is now doing.

And Ogbene worked with Maguire when he was at Cork City and paid tribute to is hard work.

He said: “I played with Sean at Cork City. He was a great player. It shows that hard work, grinding every day pays off.

“I believe with hard work you go places. Conor McGregor doesn't believe in talent – what you do is what you get. The best of the best have to work hard to get where they are.”

Ogbene has a background in Gaelic football and he believes that helped toughen him up for the rigours of the League of Ireland and now the Championship.

He added: “Gaelic football is more physical. Taking a hit is normal for me. You take a lot of hits in Gaelic football. You get up and that's strengthened me. I'm expecting to be hit.”

